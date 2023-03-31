Judge OKs $12.5M 401(k) Deal, With Class Attys Getting $4.2M

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 31, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has signed off on a $12.5 million settlement ending claims by current and former employees of Universal Health Services Inc. that the company mismanaged its employee 401(k) plans, reasoning that the deal — which included $4.2 million in attorney fees — was fair....

