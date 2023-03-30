NJ Broker Charged With Trading On Insider SPAC Information

By Jessica Corso (March 30, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey broker was arrested Thursday and charged with making millions off insider tips related to upcoming mergers involving special purpose acquisition companies, which prosecutors say were given to him by a Canadian trader who has already been convicted of securities fraud....

