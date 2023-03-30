French Montana Has Fewer Worries In 'Nothin' Partial IP Win

By Craig Clough (March 30, 2023, 11:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted rapper French Montana a partial win on Thursday in a copyright lawsuit over his song "Ain't Worried About Nothin," ruling that the artist who brought the suit is limited to one potential award of statutory damages for any infringement occurring after 2016....

