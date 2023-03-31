5th Circ. Says EEOC Mix-Up Can't Sink Sex Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 31, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit revived a former IT company worker's suit alleging he was fired for complaining he was sexually harassed, saying the lower court shouldn't have penalized him after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sent his right-to-sue letter to the wrong address....

