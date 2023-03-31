Investors Say Spain Can't Dodge €101M Award In Energy Row

By Sophia Dourou (March 31, 2023, 4:32 PM BST) -- A lawyer for two renewable energy investors told a London court on Friday that Spain cannot hide behind state immunity to dodge a €101 million ($110 million) arbitral award against it for cutting back its economic incentives for renewable energy projects....

