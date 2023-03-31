Appeals Court Ends Doctors' Anonymity In End-Of-Life Cases

By Adele Redmond (March 31, 2023, 9:09 PM BST) -- The right of parents whose children have been denied life-preserving medical care to "tell their story" outweighs the right to privacy of medical professionals who make that decision, the Court of Appeal ruled Friday, ending anonymity orders protecting the identities of doctors in two cases....

