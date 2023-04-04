Silk Road Bitcoin Theft Merits Prison, Feds Say

By Khadrice Rollins (April 3, 2023, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors say a man who stole more than 53,000 bitcoins from the dark web market Silk Road and spent a small portion of it "lavishly" on personal expenses should serve some prison time, though less than the two years suggested by the probation office....

