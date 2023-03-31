11th Circ. Revives Walmart Injury Suit Over Squished Grape

By David Minsky (March 31, 2023, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday reversed a lower court decision favoring Walmart in a slip-and-fall lawsuit brought by a Florida customer who claims she was injured after stepping on a grape and falling, saying that circumstantial evidence regarding the squished fruit sufficiently established that a dangerous condition existed before the incident....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS