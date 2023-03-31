Commanders Say New Railing Suit Filings Defy Procedure

By Elaine Briseño (March 31, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Washington Commanders and other defendants in a lawsuit from fans who blame the team and its home stadium for injuries they sustained due to a railing collapse told a Maryland federal court the plaintiffs are improperly trying to add more information to a motion that opposed the club's request to compel them into mandatory arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS