Swedish Co. Dropped From Fence Death Litigation

By Collin Krabbe (March 31, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The parents of a 2-year child who died after allegedly getting his head stuck in a fence can't sue a Swedish corporation that owns the company that the parents said made the fence panel in dispute, a Texas appellate panel has ruled....

