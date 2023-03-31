Class Attys Vie To Lead Norfolk Southern Derailment Suits

By Matthew Santoni (March 31, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing litigation against Norfolk Southern railroad over its derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, was presented Friday with two visions for consolidated leadership of the cases: a large, "inclusive" team led by attorneys from Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC, Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Morgan & Morgan, or a leaner team with an emphasis on Ohio connections, led by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Strauss Troy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS