GAO Says $661M In IT Buys For VA Skipped Officer Approval

By Rae Ann Varona (March 31, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs procured about $661.4 million in information technology in a roughly three-year period without chief information officer approval, saying the full view of the department's IT investments had been obscured....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS