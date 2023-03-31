Jack In The Box Workers Keep $5.3M Wage Suit Win

By Abby Wargo (March 31, 2023, 3:06 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge affirmed a $5.3 million jury win for nearly 5,000 Jack in the Box employees alleging minimum wage, overtime and late pay violations, saying given the company's systemic failures the damages were reasonable, but amended the verdict correcting errors in the jury's penalty wage calculations....

