Stanley Black & Decker Vacuum Labeling Case Dismissed

By Aaron Keller (March 31, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Friday dismissed a product labeling dispute involving Craftsman vacuum cleaners, determining that reasonable consumers would not be misled by a dagger symbol that directs readers to "clarifying language" about a "peak horsepower" claim. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS