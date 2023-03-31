Bed Bath & Beyond To Sell $300M Of Stock To Avoid Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (March 31, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that it is commencing an effort to sell $300 million of common stock at market rates in an effort to avoid an otherwise imminent bankruptcy following the failure of its previous cash-raising projects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS