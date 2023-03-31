FDIC Accuses Bank CEO, 2 Others Of SBA Lending Scheme

By Jon Hill (March 31, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has accused a Rhode Island community bank's CEO, former executive and a small business financier of a fraudulent "bridge loan" scheme that allegedly left the U.S. Small Business Administration holding the bag on millions of dollars in bad loans....

