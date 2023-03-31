Seattle-Area Megachurch Accused Of Forcing Staff To Tithe

By Greg Lamm (March 31, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- An employee has accused a Seattle-area megachurch and its pastor Judah Smith of orchestrating a systemic scheme of wage and hour abuse by forcing her and others to donate 10% of their pay under the church's policy of tithing or face possible termination, according to a proposed class action filed in Washington state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS