McAfee Says Favre Using Defamation Suit To Stifle Critics

By Elaine Briseño (March 31, 2023, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Comedic sports analyst and broadcaster Pat McAfee asked a federal Mississippi court on Friday to toss Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's defamation suit, saying his meritless case is a tool to silence critics and deflect attention away from accusations of Favre's alleged involvement in siphoning millions from the Mississippi Department of Human Services for his own interests....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS