Judge Pushes Software Biz To Defend $105M Ford IP Verdict

By Danielle Ferguson (March 31, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday challenged Versata Software Inc. to prove it gave Ford pretrial notice of its damages theory in a trade secrets case over software for managing vehicle components, pressing the company to explain how it would be fair to uphold $105 million in damages Ford calls "duplicative." ...

