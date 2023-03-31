Fifth Circ. Backs NLRB Ruling Over Musk Tweet

By Jessica Mach (March 31, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel unanimously rejected bids by Tesla and the United Auto Workers to review a National Labor Relations Board decision Friday, affirming instead the board's findings that a tweet by Elon Musk unlawfully threatened workers and that Tesla did not illegally solicit complaints from workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS