AT&T Comes Out On Top In Station Contract Racial Bias Suit

By Nadia Dreid (April 3, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- AT&T and DirecTV have beat a suit accusing them of racially discriminating against a Black-owned television broadcasting company by refusing to negotiate a retransmission contract with it, after an Indiana federal judge found that there wasn't enough evidence of racial bias to convince a jury....

