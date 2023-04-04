Amazon Data Center Investor Files Deal Breach Claims In Del.

By Charlie Innis (April 3, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A limited liability company formed to invest in a pair of Amazon data centers alleges in Delaware Chancery Court that other parties in the business venture shortchanged it after they booted the investor from the deal and took control of the development project....

