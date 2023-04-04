Feds Slam GOP States For Evidence 'Fishing' In Parole Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (April 3, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration opposed a discovery request lodged by 21 Republican states suing over a parole program for Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans, saying the states gave no valid explanation for seeking evidence outside a nearly 7,000-page administrative record....

