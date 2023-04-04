Agent's Contract Stance Fouls Protections, NBA Union Says

By Travis Bland (April 3, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A sports agent's fight over its defunct contract with Zion Williamson threatens laws that protect young athletes, the National Basketball Association players' union told the Fourth Circuit in an amicus brief supporting the Pelicans' forward in a dispute that could redefine the term "student-athlete."...

