SPAC That Sparked Delaware Charter Law Rework Hits Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (April 3, 2023, 11:09 AM EDT) -- A former special-purpose acquisition company at the center of a Delaware corporation charter revision stampede sputtered into bankruptcy court late Sunday for a Chapter 11 wind-down and sale of its e-commerce business assets, listing $190 million in total debts....

