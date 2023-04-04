Mass. High Court Unsure Top Attys On Hook For Deputies

By Chris Villani (April 3, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The top court in Massachusetts suggested Monday that lawyers who are in the trenches in court may bear more responsibility in following the rules than their supervisors as they considered discipline for three former prosecutors who withheld information about the crimes of a drug lab chemist....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS