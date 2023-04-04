Chipotle Patrons Can't Get Class Cert In Change-Sorting Row

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 4, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to certify a class action accusing Chipotle of failing to return exact change during a nationwide coin shortage caused by the pandemic, saying cash register video footage would not prove shortchanging, and customer self-declarations would result in "mini trials" to test their credibility....

