A Significant First Step For Pa. Carbon Capture Programs

By Craig Wilson, Ankur Tohan and Maureen O'Dea Brill (April 5, 2023, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania has submitted a letter of intent to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency indicating its interest in a new $50 million grant program established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to support states, tribes and territories in taking primary regulatory authority of Underground Injection Control Class VI programs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS