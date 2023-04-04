CSX Agrees To Paid Sick Leave For Train Conductors, Crews

By Emmy Freedman (April 4, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT) -- CSX said it agreed to provide unionized train conductors and crews with five days of paid sick leave per year, marking the rail company's eighth sick leave deal with a union since February....

