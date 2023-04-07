Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (April 7, 2023, 9:41 AM EDT) -- Leona Ahmed Taylor Wessing LLP has hired a new partner in the United Kingdom. Leona Ahmed is slated to join Taylor Wessing on May 1, and brings to the table experience representing real estate funds as well as doing cross-border deals involving clients in the Middle East and Asia. It wasn't immediately clear in which Taylor Wessing U.K. office Ahmed will be working....

