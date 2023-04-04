Deboning Incident At Ala. Restaurant Not Covered, Suit Says

By Emily Lever (April 4, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An insurer on Tuesday asked an Alabama federal court to let it avoid covering a restaurant in a suit brought by a patron claiming she ate a fish that was not deboned properly, leading to an emergency surgery to remove an inch-and-a-half-long bone from her throat. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS