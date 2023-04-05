Fed. Circ. Backs Denial Of Navy Vet's Total Disability Claim

By Patrick Hoff (April 5, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit upheld the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' denial of total disability benefits for a Navy veteran, rejecting the former service member's assertion that a VA appellate board didn't properly weigh the evidence presented....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS