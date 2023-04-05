US Must Cover Security Firm's Afghanistan Fees As Tax Cost

By Alyssa Aquino (April 5, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force must repay the $383,000 fee that a large, private security firm paid in government fees to operate in Afghanistan, as those fees qualify as a reimbursable tax under federal contracting code, a contract appeals board ruled....

