Philadelphians Sue Over Chem Spill's Effect On Drinking Water

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 4, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Chemical giant Trinseo and a subsidiary have been hit with a putative class action over a recent chemical spill from their Pennsylvania plant, claiming the companies "negligently and recklessly caused dangerous chemicals" to contaminate the Delaware River, the primary source of drinking water for 914,000 Philadelphia residents....

