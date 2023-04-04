Taiwanese Computer Cos. Must Face Patent Suits In Texas

By Andrew Karpan (April 4, 2023, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Three Taiwanese companies that make computer monitors marketed to gamers have failed to convince U.S. District Judge Alan Albright that a federal court in California is a better location than his own to handle lawsuits over a flurry of patents that cover a kind of optical film, developed by a Ukrainian-American researcher-turned-entrepreneur....

