FIFA Asks 2nd Circ. To Reconsider NY Court Jurisdiction

By Elaine Briseño (April 5, 2023, 11:21 PM EDT) -- FIFA asked the Second Circuit Tuesday to reconsider its finding that the international governing body of soccer is subject to the jurisdiction of New York courts in an ongoing antitrust lawsuit involving the organization, U.S. Soccer Federation Inc. and plaintiff Relevent Sports LLC....

