J&J Talc Unit Refiles For Ch. 11 With $8.9B Deal

By Vince Sullivan (April 4, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's talc unit commenced a new Chapter 11 bankruptcy case Tuesday afternoon, just hours after an order dismissed its first restructuring attempt that leaned heavily on the so-called Texas Two-Step corporate maneuver, this time coming to court with an $8.9 billion settlement with a group of talc injury claimants whose litigation led to its original insolvency case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS