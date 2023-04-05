Arizona Cardinals Owner Accused Of Misconduct By Ex-VP

By David Steele (April 4, 2023, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A former front-office executive for the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday filed an arbitration grievance against the NFL team and owner Michael Bidwill, accusing them of abusive behavior toward employees and of violating the terms of another executive's suspension — accusations that the Cardinals have termed "wildly false, reckless and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.''...

