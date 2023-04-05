Judge Stays Quick Win Bid In Utah Monuments Suit

By Ali Sullivan (April 5, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge says the court needs to sort out the United States' sovereign immunity and other "threshold legal issues" before briefing a quick win bid filed by Utah locals in a legal battle contesting President Joe Biden's restoration of the state's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument....

