Buyers Want An End To 7-Year Pause In Kix Cereal Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 5, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Consumers who claim General Mills lied about Kix cereal being "all natural" have asked a New Jersey federal judge to end the nearly 7-year-old stay on the case, arguing that the food regulators are no closer today to adopting rules on bioengineered food being labeled natural than they were in 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS