When Preferred Equity Is A Shareholder Vote Alternative

By Brandon Vongsawad (April 6, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- In March, UBS AG agreed to acquire Credit Suisse Group AG. Following what Credit Suisse Chairman Axel P. Lehmann referred to as "an extremely challenging time," the Swiss Federal Council issued an emergency ordinance allowing the merger to proceed without the otherwise necessary approval of UBS and Credit Suisse shareholders.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS