VLSI Still Can't Kick Intel Out Of OpenSky Challenge

By Dani Kass (April 4, 2023, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday shot down VLSI Technology LLC's latest bid to have Intel Corp. pulled off a challenge to its chip patent, holding that Congress did not want district court fights to preclude inter partes reviews....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS