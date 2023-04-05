Fiat Chrysler Asks 6th Circ. To Review Ex-Worker's FMLA Win

By Grace Elletson (April 5, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The company behind car brands Fiat and Chrysler urged the Sixth Circuit to reconsider its revival of a former employee's claim that he was fired for taking medical leave, arguing that panel overlooked legitimate reasons for dismissing him: violating attendance policy and violent threats....

