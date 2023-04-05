Musk Tweet Ruling Shows Facts Matter In Union Threat Cases

By Tim Ryan (April 5, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A recent Fifth Circuit decision upholding a National Labor Relations Board ruling that an Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law and an earlier Third Circuit ruling clearing a conservative magazine on similar violations illustrate the importance of facts in disputes involving alleged employer threats, experts said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS