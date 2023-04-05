Recruiting App's $2.25M Investor Suit Deal Gets Final OK

By Katryna Perera (April 5, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge granted final approval Wednesday to a $2.25 million settlement between Chinese recruiting technology company Kanzhun Ltd. and a class of investors, resolving allegations that Kanzhun neglected to inform investors about an impending regulatory crackdown that would shut down its mobile recruiting app to new customers and send its stock plummeting when the news was made public....

