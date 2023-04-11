Prepare Now To Comply With NJ Temp Worker Law

By Michael Futterman, Patrice LeTourneau and Danielle Dwyer (April 11, 2023, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Following intense lobbying, a multitude of setbacks and clerical errors, one conditional veto, and fiercely debated revisions, on Feb. 6, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law A.B. 1474/S. 511, known as the Temporary Laborers' Bill of Rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS