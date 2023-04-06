Alaska Tribes Sue Feds To Block Proposed Gold Mine

By Caleb Symons (April 6, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Three tribes in Alaska are suing the U.S. government to block a gold mine that would be among the largest in the world, saying federal regulators overlooked the possibility of a catastrophic waste spill, downplayed the potential health risks and ignored its effect on local wildlife....

