JPMorgan Asks 2nd Circ. To Preserve Benefits Ruling

By Emmy Freedman (April 6, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase urged the Second Circuit not to touch an order that tossed a retired worker's lawsuit claiming the banking giant failed to properly notify employees that their benefit accruals had been frozen for years, with the bank saying it provided ample notice regarding the benefits change....

