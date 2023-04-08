Leader Of $511M Biofuel Credit Fraud Scheme Gets 40 Years

By Theresa Schliep (April 8, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge handed down a 40-year sentence to the leader of sprawling renewable-energy tax fraud scheme that generated $511 million in false payouts and doled out lesser sentences to four members of a fundamentalist sect who helped him perpetrate the scheme....

