Ruger Wants Conn. Suit Over Colo. Shooting Revised

By Aaron Keller (April 6, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A gunmaker has asked the estates of five Colorado mass shooting victims to revise a complaint alleging its marketing of the murder weapon violated Connecticut law, arguing the plaintiffs fail to allege a connection to the state and are trying to take advantage of a ruling over the Sandy Hook school massacre....

